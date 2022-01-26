The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Clip: Penny Is A Young Lady, Whether Dad Likes It Or Not

Almost 17 years since we last saw Penny Proud get painfully embarrassed by her overprotective dad, Oscar is back at it again! Trying on a pair of her mom's heels, Penny comes strutting down the stairs which gives Oscar a horrific vision into his future — his daughter wearing a dress! All things considered, Penny is pretty capable of embarrassing herself without his assistance (re: her downstairs tumble), but that doesn't stop Oscar from breaking out the medieval knight cosplay.

The clips prove that "Louder and Prouder" is bringing back the series' signature sense of humor. Then there's the hilarious relatability: Oscar ends up so flustered by his daughter's antics that he forgets her name, a pretty familiar scenario, though I can't say my parents have ever mistaken me for an award-winning R&B star.

"Louder and Prouder" makes a point of flexing some connections, as the show is so plugged into the modern R&B world that it features a snippet of Chloe x Halle's Grammy-nominated "Do It." Maybe I'm reading too much into the perfectly chosen track, but this feels like a bit of a wink: the original show had a theme sung by Solange Knowles and Destiny's Child. Years later, Beyonce would become a mentor for the Bailey sisters and now they, too, are part of the "Proud Family" Extended Universe!

Best of all, this is just scratching the surface when it comes to flexing. We can probably expect plenty more incredible music where this came from, given the all-star lineup of musicians and pop culture personalities appearing in the show. Said lineup doesn't currently feature Chloe x Halle, but I'm hoping to manifest their guest appearance into reality. Lending their voices to the revival are megastars like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Chance the Rapper, and Tiffany Haddish, alongside Gabrielle Union, Jaden Smith, Anthony Anderson, Al Roker, Jane Lynch, Eva Longoria, Brenda Song, and oh so many more.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" debuts on Disney+ on February 23, 2022. You can check out the official synopsis below.