The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Clip: Penny Is A Young Lady, Whether Dad Likes It Or Not
If you grew up a Disney kid in the 2000s, then hearing Oscar Proud shout "PENNY!" is like music to your ears. Continuing their general business plan of tapping into nostalgia, Disney+ is hitting us right in the feels with another revival series: "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The title is no joke; the Prouds are back and screaming more than ever, as Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) transforms from Oscar's (Tommy Davidson) troublesome little girl into his biggest fear ... a young woman.
The new show picks up where the original animated sitcom left off, following the 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family — but this time, they're navigating life in the 2020s. We'll no doubt see plenty of coming-of-age-fueled crises as Penny grows up, surrounded by her ridiculous, dysfunctional but always loving family. The series also sees her mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker) navigating new career highs and Oscar setting his sights on new dreams. All the while, Penny will face her own challenges — one of which will no doubt be her father's anxiety about his little girl growing up. Based on our latest look at the series, a pair of heels is all it takes to make Oscar Proud lose his mind.
Penny Becomes a Young Lady
Almost 17 years since we last saw Penny Proud get painfully embarrassed by her overprotective dad, Oscar is back at it again! Trying on a pair of her mom's heels, Penny comes strutting down the stairs which gives Oscar a horrific vision into his future — his daughter wearing a dress! All things considered, Penny is pretty capable of embarrassing herself without his assistance (re: her downstairs tumble), but that doesn't stop Oscar from breaking out the medieval knight cosplay.
The clips prove that "Louder and Prouder" is bringing back the series' signature sense of humor. Then there's the hilarious relatability: Oscar ends up so flustered by his daughter's antics that he forgets her name, a pretty familiar scenario, though I can't say my parents have ever mistaken me for an award-winning R&B star.
"Louder and Prouder" makes a point of flexing some connections, as the show is so plugged into the modern R&B world that it features a snippet of Chloe x Halle's Grammy-nominated "Do It." Maybe I'm reading too much into the perfectly chosen track, but this feels like a bit of a wink: the original show had a theme sung by Solange Knowles and Destiny's Child. Years later, Beyonce would become a mentor for the Bailey sisters and now they, too, are part of the "Proud Family" Extended Universe!
Best of all, this is just scratching the surface when it comes to flexing. We can probably expect plenty more incredible music where this came from, given the all-star lineup of musicians and pop culture personalities appearing in the show. Said lineup doesn't currently feature Chloe x Halle, but I'm hoping to manifest their guest appearance into reality. Lending their voices to the revival are megastars like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Chance the Rapper, and Tiffany Haddish, alongside Gabrielle Union, Jaden Smith, Anthony Anderson, Al Roker, Jane Lynch, Eva Longoria, Brenda Song, and oh so many more.
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" debuts on Disney+ on February 23, 2022. You can check out the official synopsis below.
A continuation of the acclaimed series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.
Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.