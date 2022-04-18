Thor: Love And Thunder Toys Reveal Christian Bale's Gorr And The New And Improved Miek

When we first met Miek on the big screen, they were one of the gladiators in the Grandmaster's coliseum. After losing their exoskeleton in battle, they eventually went on to live with Thor and Korg in New Asgard without a "body" until they're called into battle in the massive finale in "Avengers: Endgame." But it looks like they're getting an upgrade in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Back in 2020, Waititi revealed in an Instagram Live stream (via Screen Rant) that Miek would be getting a new exoskeleton for the next movie. When the filmmaker revealed the concept art on the stream, it appeared that the robotic apparatus featured a more female-presenting aesthetic, especially when they were portrayed in a sensible business suit with a skirt.

Now, thanks to Marvel.com's round up of new Thor-related toys, we can see Miek's business suit in a more official capacity courtesy of the impending wave of Funko Pops. The business suit and skirt remain intact, but rather than the clipboard from the concept art, Miek is equipped with their signature blades as if they're ready for battle as soon as the morning meeting commences. They can be seen here with the other five common Pops in the wave, followed by the Jane Foster Thor-heavy exclusives and the Pop Ride of Thor Odinson and his space goats. Obviously, I wasn't going to leave out the space goats.

Also, it's probably worth noting that though Miek had been referred to with male pronouns in the past by their good friend Korg, it's uncertain how Miek's alien race views and classifies gender. Switching between our conventionally male and female characteristics, styles, or pronouns could be the norm for them. Either way, Miek is still a badass fighter and I can't wait to see more of them onscreen.