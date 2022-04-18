Dark Winds Trailer: The Mystery Novel Series Becomes An AMC Thriller
AMC and AMC+ have released a new trailer for their upcoming noir thriller "Dark Winds." The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee mystery novels by Tony Hillerman. Though I'm not familiar with the series, the mood in this trailer was enough to make me click on over to a book-selling site to check them out. There are 18 books in the series, plus several from the author's daughter Anne Hillerman. There have been several films based on this series, including 1991's "The Dark Wind" starring Lou Diamond Phillips and Fred Ward.
In the trailer, Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, "Westworld") has a whole lot of crimes on his hands, and most of them don't seem to connect. However, with his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, "Rosewell, New Mexico"), those connections, evil doings, and their own personal issues are uncovered. It looks like a good mystery to sink your teeth into, with 27,000 miles of land to search for clues, a whole lot of stolen money, a hijacked helicopter, and a blind witness who is perched precariously on a rocking chair at the edge of a cliff. I have questions about this.
Jessica Matten ("Tribal") plays Bernadette Manuelito, Noah Emmerich ("The Americans") plays FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison plays Emma Leaphorn, Rainn Wilson ("The Office") plays Devoted Dan, described in the press release as a "full-of-faith car salesman." Watch the trailer below.
Dark doings on Navajo lands
Here is the synopsis for "Dark Winds:"
Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.
You can also check out the new key art from AMC, which is an entire mood.
"Dark Winds" was created and executive produced by Graham Roland ("Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"). McClarnon will also executive produce. Vince Calandra ("Castle Rock") serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Chris Eyre as director and executive producer. Also executive producing are Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, and two names you may have heard before; George R.R. Martin from "Game of Thrones" (who claims he's still working on "Winds of Winter") and Robert Redford.
The first two episodes premiere on Sunday, June 12, 2022, and weekly on Sundays after that on AMC and AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will get advance access to an additional episode each week starting on June 19, 2022.