Dark Winds Trailer: The Mystery Novel Series Becomes An AMC Thriller

AMC and AMC+ have released a new trailer for their upcoming noir thriller "Dark Winds." The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee mystery novels by Tony Hillerman. Though I'm not familiar with the series, the mood in this trailer was enough to make me click on over to a book-selling site to check them out. There are 18 books in the series, plus several from the author's daughter Anne Hillerman. There have been several films based on this series, including 1991's "The Dark Wind" starring Lou Diamond Phillips and Fred Ward.

In the trailer, Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, "Westworld") has a whole lot of crimes on his hands, and most of them don't seem to connect. However, with his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, "Rosewell, New Mexico"), those connections, evil doings, and their own personal issues are uncovered. It looks like a good mystery to sink your teeth into, with 27,000 miles of land to search for clues, a whole lot of stolen money, a hijacked helicopter, and a blind witness who is perched precariously on a rocking chair at the edge of a cliff. I have questions about this.

Jessica Matten ("Tribal") plays Bernadette Manuelito, Noah Emmerich ("The Americans") plays FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison plays Emma Leaphorn, Rainn Wilson ("The Office") plays Devoted Dan, described in the press release as a "full-of-faith car salesman." Watch the trailer below.