The Assassination Of Jesse James Director Says There's A Longer, Better Cut — But We Won't Get To See It

Writer-director Andrew Dominik only had one feature film under his belt when he teamed with Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck for "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," a revisionist 2007 Western that put its characters at the intersection between celebrity and notoriety and interrogated the myth-making behind the titular outlaw and his eventual killer. The film was not a commercial success; according to Box Office Mojo, it only recouped half of its $30 million budget. However, it marked an assured sophomore effort for Dominik, and in the 15 years since its theatrical release, esteem for it has grown to where its legacy now encompasses an open range of cinephiles across the world.

With a running time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" unfolds as a meditative, Malickian character study, complete with magic-hour cinematography by Roger Deakins, who received an Oscar nomination for his work. Pitt had co-starred in "Troy" with Eric Bana, who served as Dominik's leading man for the 2000 crime drama "Chopper," and Pitt and Dominik would reteam for "Killing Them Softly" in 2012. Yet even with a star like Pitt in his corner, Dominik faced a great deal of studio interference during the editing process of "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford."

Dominik, Pitt, co-producer Ridley Scott, and editors Dylan Tichenor and Curtiss Clayton reportedly worked up numerous test versions of the film. Speaking to Collider, Deakins at one point mentioned that there was "a four-hour version," and that he saw and fell in love with another cut that was "over three hours." While promoting his Nick Cave and Warren Ellis documentary, "This Much I Know to Be True," and his upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas, Dominik recently said: