Jon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In The Color Purple Movie Musical

A big screen adaptation of the musical version of "The Color Purple" has been in the works for a number of years now. In 2018, two key names from the 1985 feature film joined forces with the creative minds behind the 2005 Broadway musical when Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones announced that they would be producing a new musical film based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the struggles of a Black woman from the American South in the early 20th century.

Two years later, fresh off his acclaimed collaboration with Beyoncé for the Disney+ visual album "Black is King," Warner Bros. brought in Ghana-born filmmaker Blitz Bazawule to direct the feature film incarnation of the "Color Purple" musical that earned a Grammy, an Emmy, and a number of Tony awards during its three-year run.

Now, with casting announcements pouring in over the last few months since production has started, "The Color Purple" has added another Academy Award winner to the cast. However, despite what you may be thinking when you hear that accolade, this project actually marks this performer's acting debut.