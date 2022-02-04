Fantasia Barrino, Peacemaker's Danielle Brooks To Star In The Color Purple Movie Musical

"The Color Purple," a film based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name (so, you know, no pressure on this new re-telling of the story to be any good), has cast two key roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, singer-songwriter Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will play the roles of Celie and Sofia in the film musical. Barrino, who kicked off her career by winning the third season of "American Idol" in 2004, played Celie in the "Color Purple" stage musical on Broadway in 2007 and won a Grammy for the single "Bittersweet" from her third album, "Back to Me." Similarly, Brooks portrayed Sofia in the 2015 revival of the "Color Purple" Broadway show and has been making waves of late thanks to her role as Leota Adebayo on James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spin-off series "Peacemaker."

Oprah Winfrey, who received an Oscar nod for her movie acting debut as Sofia in director Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Walker's book, is producing the big screen version of the "Color Purple" stage musical. She was also the one who informed Brooks of her casting in the movie in a Zoom call on ABC's "Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising."