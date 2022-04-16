Our Flag Means Death: Taika Waititi & David Jenkins Say The Show's Future Is Still Uncertain

The end of season 1 left Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Waititi) at odds, with some serious problems facing both of them. It's in no way a satisfying ending, and it's clear that the people who make the series want the story to continue. Jenkins explained that he would "re-orient" Bonnet and Blackbeard in season 2 in order for them to deal with the events of season 1, as they're both processing a lot of new emotions. The series has been praised for its representation of non-binary people and queer relationships, and it would be great to see these stories get the ending they deserve.

When the LA Times asked Jenkins and Waititi for updates on the renewal, Waititi was characteristically relatable, saying:

"I don't know anything. I just think that they should because it makes sense. Also, I need to know what happens next. [Laughs]"

It truly does make sense to continue a series that's been a hit for HBO Max and has a dedicated fanbase. Even if you remove the need to know what happens next (which is eating away at fans like the Swede's scurvy), it makes sense for HBO Max to renew the series from the popularity alone. Jenkins had a bit more to say, and was humbled by the outpouring of love from fans online:

"It's a rough one to not pick up on after what happened at the end of it. It's a particularly rough one. I hope they figure it out. I hope they want to do more. I know everyone in the show wants to. Just to go on [social media] and see it trend for like two weeks feels unreal. It's so gratifying, even not knowing if you're renewed, to see that people liked it that much."

I'm glad it's gratifying, but we need more "Our Flag Means Death," darn it! Shows this refreshingly funny, sweet, and full of positive representation are all too rare, and letting this ship sail into the night without a proper ending would be a tragedy.