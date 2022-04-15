Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser: Bad Times Lie Ahead For Jimmy And Kim

Does anyone else hear that knocking? No, it's not representations of death haunting Macbeth's spiraling descent into madness. In this case, it's just the symbolism of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) coming closer and closer to crossing moral lines that he'll never be able to take back ... all while (probably) dragging Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) down with him. You know, just another light and entertaining day in the life of the soon-to-be Saul Goodman!

The imminent arrival of the final season of "Better Call Saul" comes loaded with all sorts of foreboding baggage, mostly concerning Jimmy's continued slide towards the heartless criminal lawyer he's destined to become. But a not-insignificant source of stress also has to do with every viewer's fear for the safety and wellbeing of his wife and sometimes partner-in-crime Kim, as well. Add the disheveled appearance of Michael Mando's Nacho Varga, who appears to be on the run after the failed hit on Lalo Salamanca at the end of last season, and Mike Ehrmantraut's (Jonathan Banks) closer and closer associations with drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and it certainly seems like the noose is tightening on all of our favorite characters.

That's the tone established throughout this newest teaser for season 6 (complete with that aforementioned knocking), which shows a few brief glimpses of new footage and plenty of worrisome dialogue that doesn't exactly point to happy days ahead for anyone involved. But that's exactly what we love from "Better Call Saul," gluttons for punishment that we are. Thankfully, the series still provides plenty of wit, humor, and thrills to keep us afloat — even as the water level keeps rising for our (mostly) doomed characters. Check out the latest teaser below!