Black Site Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Faces Off Against Jason Clarke

Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke, and Jai Courtney are about to converge on a prison that holds the world's most dangerous terrorists in the upcoming action-thriller "Black Site."

In "Zero Dark Thirty," Clarke played an intelligence officer who presided over the torture and interrogation of suspected terrorists opposite Jessica Chastain's CIA analyst and protagonist. In "Black Site," it's now Monaghan who is taking on the analyst role, while the tables have turned and Clarke is getting into character as one of the terrorists, a deadly operative codenamed Hatchet, who "uses a skinning knife to erase the identity of his victims." He's not the kind of guy you'd want running loose in your prison, but that's exactly what he seems to be doing in the official trailer for "Black Site."

"Black Site" is written by Jinder Ho and directed by Sophia Banks in their feature-length theatrical debut, with additional writing by John Collee. The movie is distributed by Redbox Entertainment and is coming your way via Redbox kiosks, on-demand services, and select theaters on May 3, 2022. Check out the trailer, below.