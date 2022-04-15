Henry Golding Joins The Cast Of Downtown Owl Adaptation, Lily Rabe And Hamish Linklater's Directorial Debut

Lily Rabe hive, our time has come. A film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman's novel "Downtown Owl" has been kicking around Hollywood for over a decade, with Adam Scott's Gettin' Rad Productions optioning the rights to the novel. All of that has changed, however, as Lily Rabe and longtime partner Hamish Linklater are making their co-directorial debuts with the adaptation. The story is set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, following the intrinsically connected lives of three different characters — the elderly Horace, depressed high school backup quarterback Mitch, and Julia, the new English teacher in town. Set in the 1980s, the small town of Owl is somewhat distanced from the current trends and stranglehold of pop culture, allowing their lives to be intimately shaped by their interactions with one another when their lives are all bewildered by a freak blizzard.

"Downtown Owl" is currently filming in Minnesota from a script written by Linklater, and boasts a dynamite cast including Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, August Blanco Rosenstein, as well as Lily Rabe. Today it was announced that star of "Crazy Rich Asians," "A Simple Favor," and "Snake Eyes," Henry Golding, would also be joining the cast. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum and is being produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of Kill Claudio Productions, Rebecca Green, and Linklater. Executive producers are Laura Rister, Lee Broda, and Joel Michaely, as well as Tom McLeod as co-executive producer.