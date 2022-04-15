The Morning Watch: Creating Spider-Man: No Way Home's Bridge Fight, Counterfeit Money In Movies & More

In this edition, learn how the special effects team on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" combined practical and digital effects to create that incredible Doc Ock bridge fight. Plus, a former Secret Service agent reviews the counterfeit money scenes in movies and TV shows like "Rush Hour 2," "Catch Me If You Can," and "Money Heist." And finally, the man of a million funny faces meets his matches when the cast of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" do their best Jim Carrey impressions.