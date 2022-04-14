Jamie Lee Curtis Teaming With Prime Video And Blumhouse For Maple Syrup Heist Series The Sticky

Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse have had a wonderful professional relationship over the last few years, with Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's "Halloween" trilogy. Now, the notorious JLC is heading over toward the television wing of the house that Blum built, joining the cast of Blumhouse Television and Canada's Sphere Media's newest series "The Sticky" for Prime Video. Taking place in Quebec, "The Sticky" tells the story of the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," which is a very real thing that happened and not a poorly written punchline from a children's joke book. The heist took place over the course of several months between 2011 and 2012, with nearly 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup, or over 70% of the global maple syrup supply, stolen. The heist was valued around $18 million (CAD) and was featured in the first season of the Netflix documentary series "Dirty Money."

The fictionalized series will center on a rough-and-tumble maple syrup farmer named Ruth Clarke, who is sick and tired of playing into the polite standards set by Canada's global reputation. When it looks as if the government is going to take away her farm, she joins forces with an aging mobster named Mike Byrne and hometown idiot Remy Bouchard to pull off the biggest heist in Canada's history. In real life, the heist was pulled off by a bunch of dudes looking to make a lot of cash, so the decision to focus on a down-on-their-luck farmer is exponentially more interesting.