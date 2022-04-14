The Takedown Trailer: Omar Sy Is Back For Another French Crime-Caper On Netflix

Do you miss having Omar Sy's suave criminal Assane Diop on your TV screen? Fear not! The French actor will reprise his world-famous role as the self-styled "Gentleman Thief" in the upcoming "Lupin" Part 3, which is now in production and was recently the target of a real-life heist itself. Still, if you're looking for a film that can satisfy your need to watch Sy run amok in France, then you may want to check out the upcoming crime-caper "The Takedown."

"The Takedown" is actually a sequel to "On the Other Side of the Tracks," a 2012 French action-comedy that Sy starred in opposite Laurent Lafitte ("Tell No One," "Elle"). Never heard of it? That's probably because it only ever played in 50 U.S. theaters and grossed a whole $9,572 upon its domestic release in 2014. Obviously, the film was a much bigger box office hit in France, which is why we're getting a followup (albeit one that will only stream on Netflix in the United States).

You can view the full-length trailer for "The Takdown" below, but be warned: Sy's native French voice has been dubbed over by an English-speaking actor (along with the rest of the cast), which is the real crime being committed here.