The Kids In The Hall Trailer: The Sketch Comedy Revival Arrives In May

It's been almost 30 years since "The Kids In The Hall" TV series went off the air and Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson went off to fulfill solo careers. They may not be kids anymore, but the Canadian kings of sketch comedy are back. In the years following the end of their eponymous show, they put out the film "Brain Candy," have reunited a handful of times for tours and comedy festivals, and in 2010 released the eight-part miniseries, "Death Comes to Town." But now, The Kids are back for a full-blown, eight-episode revival season for Prime Video. The project is a long time coming, as rumblings of the revival date back as early as 2017; it was given the official announcement in 2020. For obvious pandemic-related reasons, it's only now that we're finally getting to revisit our favorite weirdos.

THE SHOW YOUR GRANDPARENTS WOULDNâ€™T LET YOUR PARENTS WATCH IS BACK!

Filming has begun on The Kids in the Hallâ€™s 8-episode Amazon Original series in Toronto. Below is photographic proof that we can still occupy the same physical space. #wereback #kidsinthehall @PrimeVideoCA pic.twitter.com/2eFFYYnzQ0 — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) May 26, 2021

The series is a welcome addition to Prime Video's acquisition of the two-part documentary series "The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks," looking at the history of the troupe and their impact on comedy, set to debut on May 20, 2022. The 1990s and 2000s were a peak time for sketch comedy, but their dadaist style of humor and their strong embrace of gender and social norm subversion influenced a generation of fellow weird kids looking for their people. "The Kids In The Hall" were my kind of people, and even as they grow older (and grayer), they still are.