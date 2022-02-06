A Kids In The Hall Documentary Is Heading To Prime Video

"The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks" was created by Blue Ant Studios and promises never-before-seen archival footage that shows the cast in the early days. The entire gang — including Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson — all appear for interviews as well. In addition to the "Kids" themselves, the series features interviews with Fred Armisen, Lewis Black, Eddie Izzard, Lauren Ash, Jay Baruchel, Janeane Garofalo, Mae Martin, Eric McCormack, Mike Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Reggie Watts, and Matt Walsh. "Comedy Punks" was directed by Reg Harkema, best known for directing the documentary "Super Duper Alice Cooper."

It's not a huge surprise that Amazon picked up this doc, as the streaming service also recently ordered a new season of "Kids in the Hall." Eight episodes will debut sometime in 2022, to the delight of fans and Chicken Ladies everywhere. The five original members will be returning, joining with executive producer Michaels for a continuation of the series that ran from 1988 to 1995.

Here's the official description for "The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks:"

Through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with celebrities, industry insiders and the "Kids" themselves— this two-part documentary delves into this cult-famous comedy troupe's post-punk origins in the mid-1980s and provides inside access to their tumultuous 40-year journey across five seasons of their renowned television series, a controversial feature film, multiple sold-out tours and their recently announced reboot for Prime Video.

"The Kids in the Hall" were a talented post-punk group of guys making genre-breaking, gender-bending comedy, and I can't wait to learn more about their history and celebrate their legacy. It's impossible to overstate the impact of the Kids on TV comedy, as their willingness to get really weird helped shape subversive humor for decades to come. The dadaist hilarity of things like "The Tom Green Show" and "Tim & Eric" owe the Kids a tip of the hat for breaking boundaries and getting truly absurd.

Long live the "Kids in the Hall" — just make sure you keep your head protected from wayward pinches.