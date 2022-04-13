Made For Love Season 2 Trailer: Hazel Is Playing 3D Chess

It was nearly a year ago when the HBO Max original sci-fi dark comedy "Made For Love" first arrived on our screens, and now, the toxic Gogol couple have returned for even more high-tech hijinks. While the comparisons to "Black Mirror," "The Invisible Man," and the similarly Cristin Milioti starring "Palm Springs" were inevitable, the series based on Alissa Nutting's 2017 novel of the same name has managed to stand on its own as a horrifically unique series that we can't get enough of.

Season 1 focused on Milioti's Hazel, a 30-something woman married to a billionaire tech mogul/real life supervillain named Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) who goes on the run to escape her husband's abuse. Unfortunately, after leaving the virtual reality compound the duo has been living on for the last decade, she discovers Byron had installed the "Made for Love" chip he invented in her brain, which allows him to track her and mine all of her emotional data. With nowhere to turn, Hazel seeks refuge with her off-the-grid father (Ray Romano) and his loving companion Diane (a rubber sex doll) in her hometown in the middle of the desert.

The captivating comedy had fans begging for a second season, and fortunately, that time is now. Showrunner Christina Lee is being joined by author Alissa Nutting who will serve as a co-showrunner for season 2, as the season's story will continue beyond Nutting's original novel. We're supposedly going to get a deeper look into Byron Gogol's background which should hopefully help us understand what brought him into the world of cyber villainy. Based on the trailer, Hazel is back at the hub, and it looks like she's ... working alongside Byron? Say what?!