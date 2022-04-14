The Morning Watch: Stranger Things Morning Cartoons, The Accuracy Of Car Chases In Movies & More

In this edition, some of our favorite moments from the "Stranger Things" series have been given the animation treatment. Plus, see how stunt driver Tanner Foust rates 10 different car-chase scenes in some of our favorite movies. And finally, check out the late, great, Gilbert Gottfried's first ever appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," to promote a very, very different cut of "Aladdin."