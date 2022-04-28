Borderlands Footage Reaction: Jack Black Is A Sassy Robot [CinemaCon 2022]

If you're a fan of horror movies, you probably feel conflicted about the works and legacy of Eli Roth. If you're a fan of video games, you probably feel conflicted about the works and legacy of all video game movies. Finally, those two unsettling works/legacies will be combined in one unholy union with Eli Roth's "Borderlands," based on the video game of the very same name (which you probably already knew).

The game, which was released by Gearbox in 2009 and spawned two sequels and a prequel, tells the story of a crew of "vault hunters" who travel to the alien planet of Pandora in an attempt to find a vault full of alien treasure (read: weapons) before any of the massive corporations floating around the universe, colonizing planets, can beat them to it. The first game is jam-packed with cool loot, space monsters, and a cast of characters filled with lovable scamps like the abundant Claptrap robots.

As for who will flesh out these scamps in Roth's adaptation, we're looking at a pretty stacked cast list, including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and (the voice of) Jack Black. Will it be good? Who knows! Will it be a lot? Probably! Either way, we've got all of the coverage you crave about Roth's descent into the world of video game adaptations straight from CinemaCon.