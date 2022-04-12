Emily In Paris Will Start Shooting Season 3 In June

The season finale of "Emily in Paris" season 2, dubbed "The French Revolution," saw Emily on the verge of making a massive career decision: she either has to stick to Savoir, a subsidiary of an American conglomerate or join her ex-colleagues in their decision to start a new, independent agency. On the romantic front, the entirety of season 2 revolved around a messy love triangle between her, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily's friend Camille (Camille Razat). While Gabriel and Camille get back together by the end of the season, there are still things unresolved between him and Emily, and there's also the question of Alfie, who wishes to work out a long-distance relationship with Emily.

While Star did not reveal any plot points about the upcoming season in the panel (via Variety), he hinted at the fact that season 3 will feature locations outside of Paris, specifically ones that are within France, such as the Saint-Tropez storyline (although the scenes were actually filmed in Villefranche-sur-Mer, a fishing village an hour and a half east of St. Tropez). Star talked about the beauty of capturing these locations at lie outside Paris:

"We're always thinking about how we can show Paris. It's not hard to make Paris look amazing, because it is, from wherever you look or wherever you point the camera. We will always want the story to drive locations. but we have some really beautiful locations lined up for season three in France, not just in Paris."

Star went on to talk a bit about Emily's arc, commenting how she "always wants to do the right thing," although her actions throughout the show do come off as polarizing. While Emily has her moments of self-awareness and often tries to stand up for what's right, her demeanor comes off as pompous and condescending, and her true stance is never made clear. Although "Emily in Paris" is not a show that pretends to have nuanced storylines or unfathomable depths, it remains to be seen whether season 3 acknowledges the missteps of the storyline so far, and delves into a more authentic character portrayal for the titular character in the remaining seasons.

A release date has not been revealed for season 3 of "Emily in Paris" yet. The first two seasons of "Emily in Paris" are now streaming on Netflix.