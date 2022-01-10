Netflix Renews Emily In Paris For Two More Seasons

The "Emily in Paris" announcement came, in typical Emily fashion, through an Instagram post. The series' official page posted a video captioned "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4!" along with a kiss emoji and an all-caps official announcement about the new seasons. The post itself is a video that shows mostly season 2 footage of the series' stars, perhaps implying that we should expect the return of many familiar faces. Emily, her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park), her on-and-off friend Camille (Camille Razat), and her two love interests, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), both pop up in the footage, as do her coworkers and bosses. Though the video doesn't give us a hint about the timeline for season 3, it does say "New year, new possibilities," so we're expecting the show to return in 2022.

Since this footage is pulled from existing episodes, there's no telling at this point exactly where "Emily in Paris" will go next, but the second season finale gives us some good clues. The final episode of season 2 ends with Emily calling her boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), to tell her she's made a decision about her future. Though we don't explicitly know what it is, all signs point to Emily joining Sylvie and her former team as they splinter off into a new marketing firm. The alternative, which would also keep her in Paris, is staying at Savoir as a glorified assistant to her less-than-culturally-fluent American boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh).

The great thing about "Emily in Paris," which is also kind of the worst thing about it, is that it's easy to keep watching forever. Two more seasons of Emily taking single-take, poorly lit selfies that go viral? Sure! Two more seasons of increasingly gorgeous fashion and increasingly poor romantic decisions? Sure! The series is a hit for many of the same reasons other Star shows have been hits, and with the latest renewal, it seems Netflix is invested for the long haul.

The first two seasons of "Emily in Paris" are now streaming on Netflix.