Daniels' Joke Pitch For A Marvel Movie Starring Kevin Feige Sounds Good, Actually

Love it or hate it, but in our superhero-saturated culture, questions about Marvel movies have become inevitable even for directors who are doing press tours for non-Marvel films. In the case of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known collectively as the Daniels, such questions are only slightly more relevant because of the nature of the movie they are currently promoting.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" happens to star Michelle Yeoh, who appeared last year in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Moreover, the film's plot hinges on the concept of the multiverse, something Marvelites have become all too familiar with thanks to shows like "Loki" and movies like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the upcoming "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes (video below), the question of how the Daniels would approach a Marvel project came up. The filmmakers gave a very tongue-in-cheek answer that still sounds more interesting than a Great Lakes Avengers movie or whatever bottom-of-the-barrel adaptation we might be waiting for Marvel to do next.

The Daniels began by joking about how they are "so tired of the multiverse" after "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and were ready to "just do a regular family drama" or work on a "focused love triangle idea." "Small movies, that's the future," Kwan laughed.

When pressed further to explain how they would handle a Marvel family drama, Scheinert joked, "It would be a Charlie Kaufman-esque family drama" about the head of Marvel Studios. No, not Professor Charles Francis Xavier, the leader of the X-Men and incoming "Multiverse of Madness" player. Scheinert explained: