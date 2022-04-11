Netflix Has Begun A Stranger Things Countdown To ... Something

"Stranger Things" series creators, the Duffer brothers, previously talked about the darker, "horror movie" vibe of season 4, explaining the shift from films such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "E.T." to something along the lines of a proper, hardcore horror offering. The livestream fully embodies this vibe, and the grandfather clock at the Creel House has been glimpsed several times in teasers, and was especially prominent during last year's Netflix TUDUM event. The core location, The Creel House, is where the central gang is seen convening in an attempt to solve a mystery, although details about the exact nature of this meet-up are unclear at the moment.

It is important to note that the Creel clock cracked at the end of the teaser, with discordant music (such as that in the livestream) playing in the background, which could possibly hint at the fact that it is an object of great power, or symbolic of the time travel element that will most likely be incorporated in season 4. The livestream also currently features two men, dressed in pristine white, taking copious notes while looking at the clock, with HNL stamped on their uniforms. This is a clear reference to the Hawkins National Laboratory, which was solely responsible for opening the portal to the Upside Down for research purposes, and the clock at the Creel House could be yet another portal that is capable of warping the space-time continuum.

Glitches in time are already occurring within this exclusive livestream, and this could be a possible build-up to an exclusive reveal in regards to Hopper's (David Harbour) whereabouts. As the recent season 4 images hinted at Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) stranded in a cold climate after a plane crash, they could very well have time-traveled back to the past before the events of the series, where Hopper accidentally found himself after the events of season 3. All of this is positively mind-bending, given how the livestream Creel House clock reveal could mean anything (there's smoke currently emanating from the clock), and fans of the series are excited (as they should be) about this potential reveal.

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" makes its debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with Volume 2 following on July 1, 2022.