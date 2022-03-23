Stranger Things Season 4 Images Tease A Darker 'Horror Movie' Vibe

Our favorite clique had been scattered at the end of season 3, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) leaving Hawkins with the Byers' for a fresh start, while the others remained in the town, ready to tackle fresh horrors.

As seen in the teaser that premiered in the Netflix TUDUM event last year, a chunk of the events of season 4 will be focused on the ominous Creel House, in which Victor Creel and his family had experienced supernatural events years back, creating a chain of events that lead to the gang investigating it in the present day.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven were visibly absent from the teaser, as it only featured Will, Lucas, Dustin, Max, and Steve breaking into the creepy Creel House, searching for clues connected to the main mystery. However, these fresh images show every member of the gang back together again, ready to face off whatever evil that threatens to swallow Hawkins (and maybe, the world at large) whole. Newer characters such as Eddie (Joseph Quinn) can also be glimpsed, leading Dungeons & Dragons sessions at the Hawkins High D&D Club.

In terms of locations, season 4 will be spread across Hawkins, California, and even Russia, where Hopper (David Harbor) was last seen at the end of season 3 (he looks alive and well, which is all the consolation I need). Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) are also present, and the mere idea of the two teaming up to stop unspeakable evil is too powerful to articulate into words, while Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) seem to be stranded in a cold climate after a plane crash. Are Joyce and Murray on the search for Hopper? Who knows, but this seems highly likely. Check out the remaining images below.

The Duffer brothers spoke at length about the darker vibe of the upcoming season, explaining the shift from the aura of films such as "E.T." and "A Nightmare on Elm Street to something much ominous:

"When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are...The Goonies in E.T. That's their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don't have the kids. We can't do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we're leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change."

Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" makes its debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with Volume 2 following on July 1, 2022.