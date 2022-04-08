The Man Who Fell To Earth Trailer: The Next Step On The Great Timeline
A second trailer has been released for the upcoming Showtime series "The Man Who Fell to Earth." The series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, and is based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis, and the subsequent classic 1976 David Bowie film of the same name. It's a sequel of sorts, following Ejiofor's alien who lands on Earth at a time when things are hitting critical mass here. He's not the first of his species to travel to our rock though.
Harris plays Justin Falls, who is a scientist who has to help him save both his world and her own. It's lovely to see this as a series. There is so much to explore here, and it's a story that would benefit from more than two hours.
This may be a spoiler if you haven't seen the original film, so skip this paragraph if you're not familiar with the story. From past trailers, it's clear that Bill Nighy is playing the role of Jerome Newton, which is the role that Bowie played in the film. What's even more interesting is that, as our own Rafael Motamayor said in his SXSW review of the first two episodes, there is a lot of humor here, unlike the film, but that it still carries the melancholy feeling that is part of its source material.
'There's a Starman waiting in the sky'
This sounds wonderful, and it's Chiwetel Ejiofor, meaning that no matter what happens, the acting is going to be wonderful. Sometimes we need science fiction to let us explore things that are wrong with the real world, and the idea of saving two dying planets — albeit one faster than the other — seems very appropriate for our time.
Here is the synopsis for "The Man Who Fell to Earth:"
Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, "The Man Who Fell to Earth" will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.
"The Man Who Fell to Earth" stars Ejiofor, Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy. The showrunners for the series are Alex Kurtzman ("Fringe") and Jenny Lumet ("Clarice"). The series will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 10 p.m. with the first two episodes.