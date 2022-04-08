The Man Who Fell To Earth Trailer: The Next Step On The Great Timeline

A second trailer has been released for the upcoming Showtime series "The Man Who Fell to Earth." The series stars Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, and is based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis, and the subsequent classic 1976 David Bowie film of the same name. It's a sequel of sorts, following Ejiofor's alien who lands on Earth at a time when things are hitting critical mass here. He's not the first of his species to travel to our rock though.

Harris plays Justin Falls, who is a scientist who has to help him save both his world and her own. It's lovely to see this as a series. There is so much to explore here, and it's a story that would benefit from more than two hours.

This may be a spoiler if you haven't seen the original film, so skip this paragraph if you're not familiar with the story. From past trailers, it's clear that Bill Nighy is playing the role of Jerome Newton, which is the role that Bowie played in the film. What's even more interesting is that, as our own Rafael Motamayor said in his SXSW review of the first two episodes, there is a lot of humor here, unlike the film, but that it still carries the melancholy feeling that is part of its source material.