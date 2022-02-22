The Man Who Fell To Earth Trailer: Chiwetel Ejiofor Plays A Very Special Visitor

Showtime has released the official trailer for "The Man Who Fell to Earth," and it looks like it's going to be riveting. Not that I wouldn't say that for most things that Chiwetel Ejiofor is in. The man has a powerful ability to make me forget anything going on around me and just focus on his performance. He isn't the only one; this series has a cast packed with stars, including Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth" is inspired by the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, and the subsequent 1976 film starring David Bowie, which is considered a cult classic. This time around the story is being told in an episodic TV format, which seems to me a great idea. There is a lot to explore here, as there was in the novel and the film, and a series will give us that time.

Not only that, but (and this might be a spoiler if you haven't read anything about the film yet, so read forward with caution or skip past the trailer), Bill Nighy is playing the role of Jerome Newton, which is the role that Bowie played.