Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Scores A Second Season Renewal At HBO Max

Any Lakers fans still mourning their elimination from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday will hopefully be able to take solace with the knowledge that HBO has renewed the series "Winning Time" about the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers. The series is a dramatized look at the team after being purchased by Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), which coincidentally is the rookie 1979-1980 season of Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah). The renewal comes in the middle of the first season based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s," adapted by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht.

"It's been a thrill to bring 'Winning Time' to life with [executive producers] Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in the renewal's official press statement, adding:

"This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers' rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can't wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty."

The show was originally slated to end with Magic Johnson's announcement in 1991 that he had contracted HIV, but the success of "Winning Time" inspired HBO to option Pearlman's follow-up book, "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty."

If HBO keeps it up, they could start a sports dramatization dynasty of their very own.