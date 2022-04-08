Star Wars Bits: Star Wars Celebration, The High Republic, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Podcast & YouTube Round-Up, And More!

In addition to their Attack of the Clones Year series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Blast Points Podcast has an interview with Lee Whittaker, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Japanese stage show "The George Lucas Super Live Adventure."

"Sure, we've talked about the incredible, legendary epic Japanese stage show 'The George Lucas Super Live Adventure' before but this week it's a dream come true as we talk to the one and only Lee Whittaker who actually played LUKE SKYWALKER in the actual GLSLA! Lee was 20 years old and flew off to Japan to be Luke Skywalker onstage in front of George Lucas and wow, he has some incredible stories. How did he get the role? What was it like doing the shows? What is the legacy of 'The George Lucas Super Live Adventure?' And so many more! Lee is amazing and this episode is one not to be missed." Listen here.

On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi has a couple of amazing new episodes with Lucy Autrey Wilson and Martin Rezard. Wilson was the first permanent employee of Lucasfilm, rising through ranks to eventually become Director of Publishing. A sculptor and creature designer, Rezard has worked on many "Star Wars" movies, from "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith" to the new Disney films.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin discuss Claudia Gray's "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star."

"At long last, Caitlin and Charlotte finally read 'The Fallen Star' by Claudia Gray, Phase 1's final adult novel in 'The High Republic' series. We give our impressions of the book, then move into a deeper conversation about symbolism and the (many) deaths in this book. Finally, we read and react to book quotes and highlight some of our favorite moments. Spoilers abound! All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers." Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars" through a queer lens. This week's episode is about characters who have come back from the dead!

"In 'Star Wars,' nobody is ever really dead, is a statement that I've heard a lot over the past few years but personally, I've never understood where that came from. I can think of a few characters who we thought were dead and came back, but I can't really think of that many. So, tonight we're talking our favorite characters that have come back from the dead!" Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their latest episode, in which they speculate on the upcoming "Lando" series.

"The Star Wars Disney Plus Series 'Lando' was finally acknowledged, sort of, by Donald Glover, as we talked about Monday. But now it's time to head to speculation nation and wonder what other familiar characters could appear in the series? Could we see Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), or others? We also discuss other 'Star Wars' topics in Will of the Force like, will young Luke show any signs of his strong connection with the force in the 'Kenobi' series? That and more including your submitted tweets!" Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Their latest episode asks the all important question, "Was 'Morbius' bombad?" Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. Joining Pete in the latest episode are effects legend Howard Berger and author Marshall Julius.

"Creature effects legend Howard Berger and author Marshall Julius have teamed up to create the quintessential movie creature behind the scenes book called 'Masters of Make-Up Effects: A Century of Practical Magic.' Berger has worked on over 800 films and TV projects, has won an Oscar for his work on ' The Chronicles of Narnia' and an Emmy for 'The Walking Dead.' His IMDB is basically a list of every genre property you've ever seen. Marshall and Howard join us to talk about the book and the influence 'Star Wars' had on them throughout their lives." Listen here.

Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode where they discuss Carrie Fisher's 2016 memoir, "The Princess Diarist." Listen here.

On Scavenger's Hoard, Rachael and Kirsty discuss the Academy Awards and the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode, listen here.