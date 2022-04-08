The Morning Watch: Analyzing Psychopaths In Movies, Josh Brolin Sizzles On Hot Ones & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, a psychiatrist breaks down psychopaths and characters from films and TV, including the Joker from "The Dark Knight," and Alex from "A Clockwork Orange." Plus, Josh Brolin goes down a dark path eating hot wings on "Hot Ones" on an empty stomach. And finally, we have an explainer from Netflix Film Club that gives us a look at all the small details we missed in the film "Don't Look Up."