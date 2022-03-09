Outer Range Trailer: Spooky Doings Out On The Ranch

Today Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series "Outer Range" starring Josh Brolin. I'll admit that this wasn't on my radar, and the title didn't quite give me the impetus to watch. The trailer, however, absolutely does. Let me give you the logline so you have an idea of what I'm talking about:

A rancher fighting for his land and family stumbles upon an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness, forcing a confrontation with the Unknown in ways both intimate and cosmic in the untamable American West.

See? Unknown is capitalized! What starts out sounding like we're getting some sort of "Yellowstone" spin-off show ends up as a sci-fi series. You've hooked me in one sentence. If that didn't get you, though, check out the trailer below. The entire thing features Josh Brolin's Royal Abbot saying grace. What starts out as a prayer escalates into something very dramatic and angry. The clips and quick shots of the other cast members and the buffalo (not sure why that one hit me so hard) are intriguing, and I have a feeling I'm going to like this one.