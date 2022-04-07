Disney+ Giveth, And Disney+ Taketh Away The Hot Shots! Movies

On the first of April, /Film reported that the 1991 Jim Abrahams spoof comedy "Hot Shots!" — a parody of "Top Gun" — and its 1993 sequel "Hot Shots! Part Deux" — a parody of "Rambo: First Blood Part II," and many others — would be made available on Disney+. "Hot Shots!" was one of the many films Disney acquired in their 2019 buyout of the 20th Century Fox library, and few films could have been more out-of-sync with Disney's careful managing of their own image. Disney was slick, clean, family-friendly, and earnest. "Hot Shots!" featured a scene wherein Valeria Golino cooks an egg, two strips of bacon, and an order of hash browns on her own stomach.

The inclusion of "Hot Shots!" in the Disney+ library — a streaming service offering a very carefully curated (read: limited) selection of kid-friendly fare to the exclusion of a massive, massive catalogue of Fox and Disney films the studio appears to be deliberately withholding — seemed like something of a bold move for a brand-protective company like Disney. Kids everywhere would now be able to enjoy an off-color PG-13-rated comedy as opposed to violent PG-13-rated fantasy action pictures.

As reported in TechCrunch, however, it looks like the inclusion of "Hot Shots!" on Disney+ was an error, and the films have already been taken down after a mere week on the channel. The posting of "Hot Shots!" was, according to TechCrunch, an error on Disney+'s part, as the film was intended only for release on its service in Canada. Also briefly announced and retracted (and also available in Canada), was the film "Kiss of the Dragon," an R-rated 2001 action film with Jet Li.