The Hot Shots! Movies Are Streaming On Disney+, And That Is Not An April Fools Joke

When Disney bought out Fox for $71.3 billion back in March of 2019, it caused, in addition to a renewed conversation as to the effectiveness of antitrust laws, a spate of cognitive dissonance among film fans. Disney has always been careful of its own branding, often gearing its massive entertainment factory toward the production of colorful, slick, family-friendly entertainments. With the acquisition of Fox, Disney would now own the likes of "Alien," "Die Hard," and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," films not well-designed for theme park attractions. This author likes to think that Dr. Frank-N-Furter is now part of the canon of Disney Princesses. Indeed, seeing the Disney logo in front of something as snarky and culturally dismantling as "The Simpsons" can shake one's brain chemistry.

Odd, then, to discover that Jim Abrahams' 1991 spoof movie "Hot Shots!" and its 1993 follow-up "Hot Shots! Part Deux" are now available on Disney+.

Following the success of David Zucker's "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" in 1989, spoof movies briefly became big business again. Zucker, Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker codified the genre with their films "Airplane!" and "Top Secret!" in 1980 and 1984, and continued the trend with a long series of very funny movies that were released among a small army of imitators. "The Naked Gun" spawned two sequels: "The Naked Gun 2 1⁄2: The Smell of Fear" in 1991, and "Naked Gun 33 1⁄3: The Final Insult" in 1994. Also in this wave were "Wrongfully Accused," "Spy Hard," "Plump Fiction," "National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1," Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Fatal Instinct," "Mafia!" and the impressively titled "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood." I also recommend the ignored Ezio Greggio masterpiece "The Silence of the Hams," which is unbelievably stupid and infectiously funny. None of those are on Disney+, though. But the "Hot Shots!" films are.