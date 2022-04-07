Cursed Films Creator Jay Cheel On Going Outside The Box In Season 2 [Interview]

First off, what gave you the impetus to start this show? Hollywood has a storied legacy of grisly stories both rumored and proven. I recall first learning about the serial killer cameo in "The Exorcist" from an episode of "Forensic Files," which you also documented in season 1 of "Cursed Films."

Well, it was kind of brought to me by Shudder to have the opportunity to pitch to them what my take on this subject would be. At the time, a friend of mine, Owen Shiflett, was with Shudder and he thought I would be a good fit because I had just done a short film called "Twisted," which was about a local drive-in that was hit by a tornado, and the story is that it was hit by a tornado while the movie "Twister" was playing. It turned into this kind of urban legend locally. It felt like that was kind of a prototype for what we ended up doing with "Cursed Films." We try to avoid the "E! True Hollywood Stories," "Forensic Files" approach ... make it more about the people that we're interviewing, especially this season. It's about their experiences and how their experiences have changed them.

In the first season, definitely we were interested in why people believe in curses to begin with. I've always thought the "cursed" element was always the jumping off point to explore these other stories, meet these people, and hear these perspectives that we might not otherwise get to hear. The show is called "Cursed Films," but the show doesn't claim that these films were cursed. The show isn't setting out to debunk anything, it's just the fact that people believe, for whatever reason, that these productions felt cursed.



What was your criteria for selecting these specific films for season 2?

This season is interesting because we do have two films that are outside of the box a little bit. Many people wouldn't say "The Wizard of Oz" is a horror film. I would say it's horror-adjacent, at the very least. The Wicked Witch of the West is, I think for a lot of people, the first experience they've had being horrified by a film ... and the flying monkeys. So I think that kind of qualifies it in my eyes. And when I say "qualifies," I am the least interested in having to [explain] why we're having to qualify setting out to tell a good story just because of the title of the show. It's really about if there's a good story there and if there's access to interesting people that we can talk to and the overall cultural interest, whether it's in cinema or just socially. The consideration was really just [what are] the best stories.

And "Stalker" is the other film that's kind of an outlier, which is a Russian art house film with science fiction elements. That's one of my favorite episodes and while the film itself isn't directly a horror film, I think some of the stories connected to the making of the film and everything that happened afterwards are in that sort of dark, mystical zone that is in line with the show. Within a season, you don't want film after film that's dealing with the same subject matter. You don't want five films that are dealing with haunted houses or something. I think it's good to break it up.

How hard is it to track down your interview subjects? You've featured everyone from descendants of movie star royalty to Satanists and Manson Family survivors. Is there ever any pushback from their representatives, or are you allowed to speak to that?

I think this season was easier than the last season because when you're going out there asking people to talk about these experiences and they see that the title of the show is "Cursed Films," they might think that this is something in line with an "E! True Hollywood Stories." But now that we have a season under our belt and we can show them what the intent is and how we approach these subjects, I think it gives them a little more confidence and more trust in our process.

If anything, the difficult part was the pandemic. That was the barrier of entry. There's a couple people that we were hoping to interview that we just couldn't get to because they were not comfortable with having a small film crew in their home or even in their backyard. That was probably the biggest challenge, but otherwise people were very happy to take part.