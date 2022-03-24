Cursed Films Season 2 Trailer: The Incredible Horror Docuseries Returns To Shudder

Horror movies are no stranger to being at the center of moral panic and accusations of supernatural phenomenon, so much so that the folks over at Shudder are returning with another installment of their hit docuseries "Cursed Films." The series looks to investigate the longstanding rumors, urban legends, and horrific myths surrounding the production of some of our favorite movies, and looks to answer the question as to whether or not a movie is legitimately cursed.

Season 1 centered on some of the biggest heavy-hitters of horror lore, like "The Exorcist," "The Omen," the "Poltergeist" franchise, "The Crow," and "Twilight Zone: The Movie." This season, director Jay Cheel looks to get to the bottom of "Rosemary's Baby," "The Serpent and the Rainbow," "Stalker," "Cannibal Holocaust," and the family-friendly classic "The Wizard of Oz." If that last one feels out of place, try to remember that when "The Wizard of Oz" debuted in 1939, people were a lot less chill about themes of witchcraft than they are now.

"Cursed Films" isn't trying to stoke the flames of magical thinking or buy into the gossip surrounding these films. Instead, it acknowledges the long-held suspicions and tries to figure out what is fact versus fiction. The first season unfortunately had to come to terms with the tragic on-production deaths of actors like Brandon Lee in "The Crow," Heather O'Rourke in "Poltergeist III," and Vic Morrow, Renee Shinn Chen, and Myca Dinh Le during "Twilight Zone: The Movie," but season 2 looks to be leaning a little more into the conspiracy corner that have plagued — or enhanced — the legacy of some of our favorite movies.