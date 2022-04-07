The Entire James Bond Series Might Be Coming To Prime Video In April

The name's Bond, James Bond, and it looks like his movies will soon be streaming on Video, Prime Video. Indeed, sources report the "James Bond" movies are about to become a whole lot more accessible to a whole bunch of people, as all 25 canon entries in the legendary franchise are going to be under one roof a little later this month. At least for a time, as this is not being billed as a permanent move.

According to Empire, all 25 canonical "James Bond" films starting with "Dr. No" leading all the way up to last year's "No Time to Die" will be hitting Amazon Prime Video on April 15. So this will be happening in just over a week, which gives you time to plan your marathon accordingly. The one caveat we must make is that, thus far, only British publications have reported the news, meaning this may be limited to the U.K. Though we have good reason to believe this will extend further in the not-too-distant future, even if it's not next week. We've reached out to Prime Video for clarification and will update when and if we know more.

Recently, Amazon completed its purchase of MGM for a whopping $8.5 billion deal. While things get tricky with the "James Bond" franchise in terms of producing new movies, this did effectively put the rights of the entire catalog in Amazon's hands. Thus, it was assumed that Prime Video would become the new streaming home of 007. The only hitch might be that pre-existing streaming/licensing deals might get in the way for a little while. But it appears Amazon has worked something out for "a limited time."