Halo Clip: Cortana And Dr. Halsey Argue Over An Unconscious Master Chief

The clip focuses on Cortana, as voice by Jen Taylor, who has played the part in the video games from the very beginning. While the voice and the general look may be familiar, the character has been redesigned for the purposes of the show. Aside from that, we finally are getting to the relationship between Cortana and Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), engineered in this case by Natascha McElhone's Dr. Halsey. So, while the show is very much diverting from the "Halo" games, we are venturing into stuff that should feel close to home for those who have played the games for some time.

The whole thing is a bit tense, as Cortana and Halsey are at odds a bit, and it ends on a kind of ominous note. For a little more context, here is the synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "Emergence:"