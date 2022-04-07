Tokyo Vice Creator J.T. Rogers And Star Ansel Elgort On Immersion, Pacing, And A Possible Season 2 [Interview]

For Ansel, I'm guessing that you probably had access to the real Jake Adelstein if you had any questions about his experiences. But I'm curious also if you watched any journalism movies to try to pick up any tricks that you might be able to use on screen in your performance at all?

Elgort: Yeah. Like J.T. referenced, "All the President's Men" — definitely watched that. Also, I got to do some journalism crash courses that Michael Mann put me through with a retired journalist who used to work with the L.A. Times and does private investigating now. He put me through a crash course, and then I went to the L.A. Times and shadowed an investigative journalist there. Then, actually, we went and got police reports and actually went into the streets and did some investigative journalism, went and interviewed people, learned how to charm people into giving you quotes. Some people didn't want to be quoted. "Okay, I'll put you on background." And really, wrote out a whole story. So, working with Michael Mann was great in that way because as a director, he wants everything to feel very real, very rooted, and he wants his actors to be able to feel immersed in a real way.

Was there anything specific that you picked up from either Robert Redford or Dustin Hoffman in terms of just the way that their physicality or anything like that you were trying to just try to sneak in there, maybe emulate in some way?

Elgort: [laughs] Well, I feel like Dustin Hoffman has this confidence and "won't take no for an answer" kind of attitude, defying authority that I definitely brought to Jake, which is especially hilarious in a Japanese world where it's so linear. You would never challenge your authority. So here you have this larger than life, gaijin rookie who's immediately challenging authority, which is just absurd. So then it makes it fine when they yell at him, because he deserves to be yelled at.