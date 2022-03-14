Tokyo Vice Trailer: Michael Mann Heads To HBO Max For His First Streaming Series

Michael Mann is coming back to television to reclaim his badge and gun, and it's as if he never left the vice squad. HBO Max just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming streaming series, "Tokyo Vice," which has a pilot directed by Mann and several other episodes helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings").

Created and written by J.T. Rogers, "Tokyo Vice" stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe and is an adaptation of the 2009 Jake Adelstein memoir, "Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan." Adelstein, who now writes for The Daily Beast, reportedly penned both an English and Japanese version of the book himself, based on his experiences working for the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan's biggest newspapers. He was the first non-Japanese reporter to be employed at the paper, but initially, he could not get the book published in Japan because it ruffled too many local feathers. As the story goes, Adelstein fled the country when an article for The Washington Post got him in trouble with the yakuza mob.

After Mann made his feature-film directorial debut with "Thief" in 1981, he went on to executive produce the "Miami Vice" TV series, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas. Even after his breakout '90s success with the films, "The Last of the Mohicans," "Heat," and "The Insider," Mann would loop back around to vice-related things with his 2006 film adaptation of "Miami Vice," starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Now, he's undergoing a departmental transfer, so to speak, to "Tokyo Vice."

Check out the trailer for "Tokyo Vice" below.