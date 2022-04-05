Astronauts Discuss Netflix's Return To Space Doc, Inspiring The Next Generation, And More [Interview]

What's more nerve-wracking: Actually flying to space, or talking about flying to space in interviews?

Nyberg: Probably the interview part for me [both laugh]. Being in front of people, giving talks, talking about things. Definitely [laughs].

Hurley: Yeah, I would totally agree with that. It's part of our job, but maybe the part that, at least with Karen and I, that maybe it's not our most favorite part of the job.

I'll try to make it as enjoyable as possible, I promise [laughs]. So what movies, if any, inspired both of you to get in involved with space in the first place? "2001: A Space Odyssey," "E.T.," "Star Wars," "Star Trek," any of those? There's no wrong answer here.

Hurley: Yeah, for me it was probably the "Star Wars," "Star Trek" interest growing up, because certainly the first "Star Wars" movie was in the mid-seventies and, of course, "Star Trek" was in reruns at that point when I was kind of aware. So for me, that's it. I think I can answer for Karen. She's not much of a movie aficionado.

Nyberg: Yeah. It didn't stem from a movie.

Hurley: Yeah. It was more just real life and wanting to be an astronaut from a very young age.

So you're familiar with movies like "Apollo 13," "Gravity," "Interstellar"...?

Nyberg: Even I've seen those [laughs].

Hurley: Yeah. I mean, I'm not one of those people that gets real wrapped around the axle about the realism of the movies. What I tell people about "Gravity" is, that was the first movie I saw that actually started to capture the vivid beauty of the planet, looking down. So whatever they did for the CGI for that movie, that was the first one where I remember Karen and I were actually watching it and I'm like, "That kind of looks like what it looks like from space."

Nyberg: That makes up for the bad physics [laughs].

Hurley: The physics of all the space stations and the Hubble being in the same orbit, that's a whole other story. And I don't want to bore people with that part [laughs]. And then, I think the other space movie — certainly "Apollo 13" was awesome. They did a great job with that one. But "The Martian" was one that resonated with me quite a bit. Because, one, we had read the book and they did a great job of following the book for the most part. But just the interaction of the crew at the beginning and, of course, towards the end.

And then frankly, way that Matt Damon's character reacted to that situation. I think that's not atypical of most of the people in our profession at NASA. We have a few that could out-MacGyver even Matt Damon's character, but we have a couple others that [laughs] maybe they wouldn't have made it that whole four years. But for the most part, I think it really did do a great job of capturing that interaction between the ground and the crews, and the crews themselves, and just the different personal dynamics, I thought.

I don't know if you've heard of a movie released earlier this year called "Moonfall." I highly recommend it, if you haven't. The premise is that the moon is falling out of orbit and about to collide with Earth. Very realistic stuff. It's ... interesting [laughs].

Hurley: [unconvinced] Yeah, I've heard of it, we haven't seen it yet.