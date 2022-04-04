Superhero Bits: Tyrese Falls For A Fake Morbius Review, The Campaign For Batwoman Season 4 & More
"Moon Knight" is getting a Hot Toys figure.
The "Batwoman" writers are trying to make season 4 happen.
"The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn celebrates World Rat Day.
Tyrese Gibson falls for a fake "Morbius" review with hilarious results.
The Batwoman writers want your help to make season 4 official
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #RenewBatwoman pic.twitter.com/otgknF4Hf0— Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 2, 2022
As we can see in the above tweet, a #RenewBatwoman campaign has begun, and the official writers' room behind The CW series is getting behind it. They recently held a fan event over the weekend to celebrate "Batwoman" season 3 arriving on HBO Max, while encouraging fans to use the hashtag to let the network know they want more. As of this writing, the show has not been renewed and it seems the decision may be resting on the fence. Fan campaigns have worked in the past, so now would be the time to make those voices heard.
Moon Knight Give Me Control clip
Marvel has released a new clip from the first episode of "Moon Knight," which hit Disney+ last week. Granted, many people reading this column have probably already seen the episode, but the studio is clearly trying to entice others to get in on the fun by showcasing this clip, which happens towards the end of the episode and sees Steven/Marc finally become the titular hero. If you're going to use a clip to try and get people to watch the show, this certainly isn't a bad one to go with. A new episode drops Wednesday, and there will surely be a lot to discuss at that time.
Rachel Zegler mysteriously teases her Shazam 2 character
rachel zegler shazam 2 character revealed!!!!!!!!! [real] pic.twitter.com/LxNiYTT0Zr— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 31, 2022
Even though "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is coming out sooner than expected this December, much remains mysterious about the DC sequel. Rachel Zegler, who is a part of the cast, has both shed some light and additional confusion on things. She recently shared the above image of a key that she says is a legitimate reveal for her character. This is a callback to the fact that she was originally cast in a "key role" — and specifics about her character have still not surfaced many months later. Luckily, we are probably going to get a trailer sooner rather than later and that may do a lot to clear things up. In the meantime, make of this what you will, DC fans.
Jacob Batalon addresses Ned becoming Hobgoblin in frustrating fashion
Virtually ever since Jacob Batalon was revealed to be playing Ned Leeds in the MCU, fans have speculated as to whether or not the best friend of Tom Holland's Peter Parker would become the villain the Hobgoblin, as he is one of the characters who did just that in the pages of the comics. Now, Batalon has addressed that topic in an interview with Variety, though his answer is likely unsatisfying to anyone with any curiosity on this topic.
"From all my years of working for Marvel, I feel like I've learned to just not say anything. I can't really speak on things and then say something that might actually be true and then I ruin something, you know what I mean?"
So pretty much we're stuck in a wait-and-see situation.
Happy World Rat Day from James Gunn and Sebastian the rat
Happy #WorldRatDay @MelchiorDaniela pic.twitter.com/Q29OYwy3XU— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022
Apparently it is World Rat Day, and "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn decided to celebrate by appropriately sharing this photo of Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher and her trusty animal companion Sebastian from the movie. Leave it to Gunn, the man who also gave us Eagly in "Peacemaker," to be the guy who would have an appropriate picture to share from one of his superhero movies on World Rat Day. One can't help but wonder what he might bring us in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" or one of those other mysterious DC shows he can't/won't talk about just yet.
Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo says Marvel doesn't really have a plan
Joe Russo, co-director of several MCU films including "Avengers: Endgame," recently spoke at the Sands International Film Festival of St. Andrews. During the conversation (as reported by Deadline), Russo shed a bit of light on how things work at Marvel Studios. While the myth would have you believe that everything is meticulously planned out, Russo says that isn't exactly the case.
"The way it works at Marvel, and I'm sure at some point somebody will talk in detail about this, but part of [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] 's brilliance is that there isn't really a plan. There's an idea, but you can't have a plan if the movie you're making tanks. There's no plan after that. Right? So, it's really about, as the movie succeeded, there was sort of an enthusiasm about well, what else could we do? And then that's when new ideas would come out. And there was hopes. Oh, we hope one day that we can get to the story, if we keep doing this right maybe we could all get there, you know, like 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' But a lot of the stuff was made up in between the movies. And some of the best call forwards or callbacks were thought of after the fact."
Now, obviously tying a ton of movies and TV shows together over many years requires some planning, but this is an interesting perspective on the idea and sheds some light on the way we all look at the MCU.
Morbius star Tyrese Gibson fell for a fake Martin Scorsese review of the movie
No fucking way 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/limQFsES1X— Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) April 3, 2022
Friday was April Fool's Day, and that tends to mean that people who love nerdy things have to deal with believable pranks that aren't actually true. One thing fans decided to do was have noted Marvel movie critic Martin Scorsese seemingly give a glowing review to "Morbius," which was trashed by critics. Several fake reviews positioned as though they were from Scorsese circulated on social media and, wouldn't you know it, Tyrese Gibson, one of the stars of "Morbius," totally fell for it! As the above tweet confirms, Gibson, seemingly in earnest, shared the fake review on Instagram. Will wonders never cease?
Moon Knight figure from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have teased their upcoming figure based on "Moon Knight," which is just getting underway with the second episode of its six-episode run dropping later this week. Few details regarding the figure have been revealed at this time, but we will likely be learning more in the coming days, perhaps after episode 2 drops. But we do get this tantalizing tease of the hero in figure form. Marvel's website also revealed a tiny glimpse at the figure which reveals a bit more of what we can expect, but there is no word on pricing or when you will be able to get your hands on it just yet.