Superhero Bits: Tyrese Falls For A Fake Morbius Review, The Campaign For Batwoman Season 4 & More

Joe Russo, co-director of several MCU films including "Avengers: Endgame," recently spoke at the Sands International Film Festival of St. Andrews. During the conversation (as reported by Deadline), Russo shed a bit of light on how things work at Marvel Studios. While the myth would have you believe that everything is meticulously planned out, Russo says that isn't exactly the case.

"The way it works at Marvel, and I'm sure at some point somebody will talk in detail about this, but part of [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] 's brilliance is that there isn't really a plan. There's an idea, but you can't have a plan if the movie you're making tanks. There's no plan after that. Right? So, it's really about, as the movie succeeded, there was sort of an enthusiasm about well, what else could we do? And then that's when new ideas would come out. And there was hopes. Oh, we hope one day that we can get to the story, if we keep doing this right maybe we could all get there, you know, like 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' But a lot of the stuff was made up in between the movies. And some of the best call forwards or callbacks were thought of after the fact."