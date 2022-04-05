The Morning Watch: Bad Guys Cast Gets A Drawing Lesson, VFX Artists React To Tenet & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as the voice cast from the upcoming animated heist comedy "Bad Guys" gets a drawing lesson. Plus, see what the VFX artists from Corridor Crew think about the visual effects used to create the backwards time flow of "Tenet." And finally, learn a bit about "The Bubble" director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann as the married couple answers the web's most searched questions about themselves.