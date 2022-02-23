The Bad Guys Trailer: Sam Rockwell And His Gang Of Bad Animals Try To Play Nice

DreamWorks has been one of the most consistent producers of animation outside of Pixar over the last 20 years. They are a hit-making factory that produced both "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda," among many other hits. But the pandemic came for everyone and this pillar of the box office is no different. Whatever fate might have awaited this movie in the before times is no longer on the table. The question is, can this still become a hit and potentially generate a new franchise in the uncertain box office landscape? Or is this going to end up becoming a quick streaming play for Peacock?

The fact is, it's better for everyone if this movie can succeed theatrically rather than getting dumped to streaming like "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" or the last few original Pixar movies did. These movies are very important for the viability of the theatrical marketplace.

"The Bad Guys" hits theaters on April 22, 2022.