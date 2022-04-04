Cruella And Pam & Tommy Director Is Taking On The GameStop Stocks Fiasco Next

Director Craig Gillespie ("Cruella," "I, Tonya," "Pam & Tommy") is on board to direct an upcoming MGM feature film about the GameStop stock fiasco, according to Deadline. The script is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich's "The Antisocial Network." The rights to Mezrich's book were bought while it was still in proposal form (an author's dream!) back in January 2021.

I'm not going to pretend to have a firm grasp on the stock market in general, or what happened with GameStop specifically in 2021, but here's a very brief recap. Nowadays, it's much easier to simply download a new video game than it is to head out to buy a physical copy of it. That has put video game retailers in a difficult situation. I remember standing outside of one of those stores in a long line when a new game or system was coming out. Now I don't even need to give the butt impression on my couch a chance to disappear to get myself a new video game.

In the midst of the pandemic's height, regular investors decided (as Trevor Noah explains in this very funny video) to "short" GameStop's stock, which means to bet against the store's success. A group of amateur investors, redditors, some people who appeared to be doing this as a lark, and gamers with nostalgia for the brick and mortar store made memes asking people to take down the more serious investors by buying up the company's worthless stock. That put GameStop in a really good position (in theory), and conventional investors lost a lot of money. And since Hollywood loves a story where the little guys win, that event is being adapted for the big screen.