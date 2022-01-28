GameStop: Rise Of The Players' Jonah Tulis And Blake Harris Talk About Taking On Hedge Funds With The Power Of Friendship [Interview]

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

This and "Console Wars" are centered in different industries, but both are clearly underdog stories. Why do you keep coming back to those types of tales?

Tulis: Underdog stories are the best stories. They're people who do something extraordinary and take on the big guy, and when they win, it's that much more satisfying. When David beats Goliath, it's a hell of a lot more satisfying than when one Goliath beats another Goliath. I think there's something about the underdog that ... those subjects and characters are the ones that speak to us because we're all underdogs in some way or another. I think, in the film industry, for a long time we were underdogs, and we still are, to some extent. I think there's something about an underdog you can really believe in and hop on board.

Harris: Definitely. One, I see ourselves as underdogs because we both have wanted to be writers and filmmakers for so long and didn't have any connections, and it's a tough industry, of course. Two, I think that something Jonah and I always do, that I'm very proud that we do, is that we go into all of our stories without a preconceived agenda and we really just try to let our characters tell us where to go. I mention all that because I think that everyone sees themselves as an underdog. I think even Donald Trump Jr., sees himself as an underdog. When we're telling it through the eyes of these characters, there's an underdog aspect.

The last thing is that, and this is something we've hopefully achieved with both of our films, as much as they are about [or] set in the tech world, or the gaming world, or the financial world, we always want our films to be accessible and entertaining to anyone. We always joke that my grandma should be able to enjoy it. I think that's one way, to create a universal story that my grandma could enjoy, because she doesn't care about investing but she'll care about these underdog investors who are trying to stick it to the man.

Tulis: Yeah, we always said with "Console Wars," "if this was a story about a tissue company, it would be just as compelling." Imagine if Tom Kalinske ran a tissue company, and he went down to Walmart and gave out tissues to everybody rather than setting up a video game stand across the street. It would be a similar type of vibe. It would be like "We've got to take on, Kleenex! We're going to take them down!"

Harris: I guess one other thing, Jonah, that you and I talk about is that there's a lot of great documentaries out there that are very serious and they should be very serious. And if you turn on the news, there's a lot of very serious things, and it should be serious because these are serious times. But we also want to talk about the fun, inspiring side of what's going on in the world. I think [that] gets lost too often, and I think telling underdog stories is a great way to capture that.

Tulis: It's very important to tell those documentaries about genocide and those [similar] things, but we've always been drawn to taking these fun, unique stories. I actually think that the way the documentary world is driving right now is because there are these documentaries that bring you in in a different way than they did, say, five or 10 or 15 years ago.