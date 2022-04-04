The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Gets Caught Up In Another Wild Mystery

After a soaring first season, "The Flight Attendant" is ready to touchdown with its grand return. The buzzy new series is on its way back, set to arrive on April 21, 2022, meaning you have just enough time to binge through the chaos of its first outing. No idea what you're signing up for? Well, that's perfect — neither did the main character! The show stars Kaley Cuoco as a messy flight attendant who accidentally gets tangled up in a murder mystery. What more do you need to know? HBO Max has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to surprising original series, and "The Flight Attendant" marked an early example of the streamer's success. Per HBO, the series "saw week over week growth and ranked as HBO Max's #1 series overall during its run," and for very good reason — who can resist a twisty hunt for answers, especially when we're led by the endless charisma of Kaley Cuoco?

The first season traces the story of Cassie Bowen (Cuoco), whose life changes overnight when she wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man. Worst of all, she has no recollection of what happened. Desperate to maintain her innocence and figure out what exactly went down, Cassie begins an amateur investigation that yields dangerous results. The first season wrapped its mysteries up pretty neatly, but why stop there? There's plenty more story to tell as Cassie navigates her no-longer vodka-hazy life, and lots more trouble to get involved in. With the season premiere just a few weeks away, HBOMax has offered us another glimpse back into Cassie's life, and believe it or not, "The Flight Attendant" is even wilder than you remember.