Moon Knight Hot Toys Figure Is Detailed, Deadly, Probably Very Lonely

Hot Toys makes some of the best replicas out there. I have long envied anyone who has a shelf full of them. Today, we have a first look at the upcoming Hot Toys figure for "Moon Knight" from a merchandise preview at Marvel.com, and it's as impressive as anything the company has put out. The detail on this figure is insane, from the texture of the costume, to the glowing eyes, everything will make you think Oscar Isaac is in your living room.

Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

"Moon Knight" is, of course, the current Marvel Studios series airing new episodes on Disney+ each Wednesday. It stars Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered museum shop worker who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder. His other personality, Marc Spector, is an assassin who serves as the human avatar for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham).

This Hot Toys figure shows us the costume which is manifested by Marc Spector as he takes on abilities granted to him by Khonshu, who would also be an excellent figure from the series. The mummy wrappings and hooded cape, complete with hieroglyphs running down his legs, look amazing. There are also crescent darts for each hand, including one on his chest.

Since this is only a preview of the Hot Toys "Moon Knight" figure, it's not clear whether or not he'll have an interchangeable head piece with Isaac's face, which they often do for other masked figures. If they do, I hope it features the confused look of Steven and not Marc, simply for more of a contrast. Maybe we'll get both! The figure is still only teased on the Sideshow site, which is the official U.S. distributor, though they do have a 1:10 scale statue that can be pre-ordered and will ship early next year.