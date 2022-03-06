The Batman Hot Toys Figure Is Vengeance, And There's A Bat Signal Too

As Matt Reeves' "The Batman" enjoys a warm reception from critics and fans alike, Robert Pattinson's Bat has become a miniature Caped Crusader. Hot Toys has two Batman collectible figures and a bonus Bat-Signal for avid collectors (via Sideshow). The sixth-scale figure stands at 12.2 inches tall — a full five inches taller than NECA's "Freddy vs. Jason" Jason Voorhees, finally making for an interesting fight. Do what you will with that information.

This Batman figure is based on Robert Pattinson's appearance, so in addition to having a small version of the "Tenet" star on your bookshelf, you get the added creepy bonus of re-enacting John Woo's "Face/Off" via the "interchangeable lower faces" included with the figure. Yes, you can unhinge R-Batz' jaw and make his face match the vibes, ranging from "grimace" to "pout."

Other features include some tantalizing "separate rolling eyeballs features," as well as a screen-accurate Batsuit displaying the hero's sculpted pectorals — and a detachable Batarang and grappling hooks? Now we're cooking with peanut oil. Further accessories include the Riddler's envelope, handcuffs, a special figure stand, and different set of hands ranging from Relaxed to Come Get Some. This baby's got over 30 points of articulation, the seller promises, making this pint-sized showdown between the Batman and Voorhees is looking more and more tempting with every minute.