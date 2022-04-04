Squid Game Director Lines Up His Next Project - Killing Old People Club

On the bright side, Dong-hyuk will be safe from the elderly for at least another few years. While no timeline has been announced for either "The K.O Club" or the next season of "Squid Game," Dong-hyuk expressed his hope that the second season would be streaming on Netflix by 2024. There was a bit of a wait for official confirmation, but the show's continuation was no big surprise given its massive popularity. Following an eventful awards season, the series creator is now set to return home to South Korea to begin writing the season. This likely means that his feature follow-up will come after that, months or years further down the line.

Dong-hyuk and the other masterful minds behind "Squid Game" have been on the receiving end of praise since the series first launched, which has only been amplified by a gilded awards season. "Squid Game" has claimed 3 SAG Awards, a Golden Globe, and a special AFI award, to name a few. During the same chat with MipTV, Dong-hyuk said that the highest praise of all didn't come from a statue, but from one of his heroes:

"Steven Spielberg told me 'I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!' It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he's my film hero. I grew up watching his movies."

One can't help but wonder if Spielberg might turn against him once "The K.O. Club" hits screens — though once the horrors subside, it'll just be another opportunity to marvel at Dong-hyuk's mind.