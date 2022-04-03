Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Adam Warlock Thwarts James Gunn's Attempt To Take His Photo

As we move ever closer to the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," Marvel fans are naturally speculating about what the character of Adam Warlock will look like in live-action. The role will be played by Will Poulter, and apparently the man cannot be photographed in costume.

I'm kidding, of course, but today director James Gunn tweeted out an attempt. He explained, "I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of #GotGVol3 and somehow this is what I got. #CosmicPowers"

I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of #GotGVol3 and somehow this is what I got. 😳 #CosmicPowers pic.twitter.com/1Ew3spDKf6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2022

The photo is a blur of colors, presumably due to some kind of cosmic interference. I love this sort of tease, which gives us a peek at the colors of his costume, but nothing spoiler-y. If you recall the end credits scene of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Adam Warlock was being created by Elizabeth Debicki's golden character Ayesha. Sort of. She kind of grew him in a golden chamber.

In the comics (and I'll admit I'm not as familiar with the character as I want to be) Adam Warlock has a crazy history. He's been both a villain and a hero, and he has some crazy fashion sense. Just go look up some pics of his one-piece bathing suit sort of outfit.