Precious Star Mo'Nique Reuniting With Director Lee Daniels For Netflix Thriller Demon House

Thirteen years after their collaboration on "Precious" wowed audiences and garnered six Oscar nominations, performer Mo'Nique and writer-director Lee Daniels are reuniting for a new project. The news comes via Deadline, whose reporting notes that the pair were estranged for more than a decade following the release of "Precious." Mo'Nique, who was paid a mere $50,000 for her role in "Precious," said that the feud came about because she was "blackballed" for not participating in the movie's promotional tour, since doing so was not in her contract.

With the feud having been put to rest, Mo'Nique is set to replace Octavia Spencer (who reportedly bowed out due to scheduling conflicts) in the highly-coveted exorcism thriller "Demon House," which Netflix won the rights to at auction earlier this year. In the new film, Mo'Nique will play a social worker aiding a desperate family after strange occurrences lead them to pursue a series of exorcisms.

The actress who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as the titular character's abusive mother in "Precious" officially put the past behind her in an Instagram photo posted Friday night. As you can see in the video above, Daniels joined Mo'Nique on stage during a Staten Island comedy show, officially apologizing for "hurting you in any way that I did." In the performer's Instagram post, the two share a sweet embrace, captioned "NO CAPTION NEEDED I LOVE US 4REAL."