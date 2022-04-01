Rachel Zegler Will Voice The Lead Role In Apple's Animated Feature Spellbound

"West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler is set to voice the lead role in the upcoming Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation musical feature film "Spellbound." Zegler will play the role of Princess Ellian. She's described as a "tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever." You know, if you're going to be a princess, it's good to be a tenacious one. They and their families always seem to be getting into scrapes.

"Spellbound" is directed by Vicky Jenson ("Shrek") and is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. The score comes to us from music legend and Academy Award-winner Alan Menken ("Galavant," "Beauty and the Beast"), with lyrics from Glenn Slater ("Tangled"). Chris Montan will serve as executive music producer.

Apple Original films has a whole pile of projects coming up including "Luck" on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022, and the animated series "Wondla." This will be one of Skydance's first animated projects since the animation division was created back in 2017.